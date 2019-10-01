Home Entertainment Hindi

Memes flourish on social media on 'Bigg Boss' Hindi season 13 premiere

Making fun of the contestants, another user commented that Bigg Boss offered an opportunity to meet the out of work people in the industry.

Bigg Boss Hindi contestants

(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Bollywood actor Salman Khan signalled the onset of the Bigg Boss 13 journey on Sunday, social media users were busy posting hilarious memes and trolls to add to the fun.

In one of the memes, a user posted a poster of the film "Hum Saath-Saath Hain", which was accompanied by another picture of a boxing ring, to depict the contrast in the relationships of Bigg Boss participants after the first week and after one month, respectively.

ALSO READ: I am the most difficult human I know, says 'Bigg Boss' Hindi contestant Koena Mitra

"Girls in #BiggBoss Before nomination. After nomination," read the caption of one meme which had two pictures depicting the change in attires of women participants in Bigg Boss.

Making fun of the contestants, another user commented that Bigg Boss offered an opportunity to meet the out of work people in the industry.

Salman danced to the tune of 'Slow Motion' from the film "Bharat" on the first day of the show. Following his dance performance, Salman invited the contestants of the show one by one.

VIEW GALLERY: Bigg Boss Hindi season 13 - Here is the list of contestants

Sidharth Shukla was the first one to be introduced. He was joined by Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

The first one to enter the house was Mahira Sharma. She was followed by Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Dalljit Kaur, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh.

To keep a close eye on the tenants (contestants) of the house, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will play the landlady.

