Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War' crosses Rs 100 crore mark in three days

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie opened countrywide on October 2.

Published: 05th October 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff during a promotion for 'War'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest film "War" has minted Rs 100.15 crore in first three days.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie opened countrywide on October 2.

"For all of us what matters most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, older age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively. We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made 'War' with a lot of passion, belief and love and it's fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big-screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come," Siddharth said in a statement.

The high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

