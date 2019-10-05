Vaani Kapoor reveals why she did just three Hindi films in six years

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vaani Kapoor has spilled the beans about why she starred in just three films despite being in the industry for six years. The 31-year-old, whose latest out 'War' has set cash registers ringing, prefers to wait patiently for a suitable offer with her preferred co-actors.

"I like to work with people who I want to work with and if it does not come around then I wait patiently for something better to come along," the 'Befikre' star told ANI.

Vaani started her Bollywood journey with romantic-comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2013 but she still thinks that she is at a nascent stage in the industry. "I consider myself relatively new to it. I am still discovering the industry," she explained.

The actor did not do any Hindi film after making headlines with her debut and it was after a gap of three years that she landed her second outing 'Befikre'.

(Photo | PTI)

Vaani feels that everybody in the industry has a different journey and she can't judge them. However, she was quick enough to add, "I feel for people who have gone through a really tough time despite having talent."

She admitted that some people have easier access to the industry initially, however, at the end of the day it is the "smart audience" who selects or rejects an actor based on talent.

Though she has only worked in romantic films, Vaani wants to explore more genres. "I would love to try various genres including romance, comedy, and action. However, it is the drama that I love doing," she revealed.

The actor is overwhelmed with the success of 'War' that also stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Roshan and feels super happy that the film is doing well and people are loving it.

Asked if she expected 'War' to set a new benchmark in the industry and become a hit, Vaani said, "I did not have any pre-conceived expectations from the film."

Opening up about her co-actor Hrithik, Vaani said that he has everything that one can ask for in a co-actor. "He is an absolute delight to work with, supportive, encouraging and above all a wonderful human being," she said.

Admired for his incredible dance skills, it is not easy to match up to Hrithik when it comes to doing a dance number with him. Vaani too had her apprehensions when she shot 'Ghungroo', however, it was short-lived. "Hrithik is an excellent performer. He made sure I don't feel nervous while working with him," she shared.

Vaani is currently shooting her upcoming film 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor in which she will play an exquisitely desirable and sought after travelling performer from India. The film is slated to hit the screens next year.