'Roja' pair Madhoo and Arvind Swami back on screen for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Details of Madhoo's character are still unknown, while Arvind is set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Arvind Swami and Madhoo in Roja.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Madhoo will be reuniting with her "Roja" co-star Arvind Swami after over two decades for the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, the movie will be directed by Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from South who has helmed films such as "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

"She is going to be part of the Jayalalithaa biopic.nShe is excited to be working with Arvind Swami after over 25 years. It is a full-fledged role. She will start the shoot by November or December," a source close to the development told PTI.

Jayalalithaa, the former CM of Tamil Nadu, passed away on December 5 2016 due to cardiac arrest.

She is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'.

Apart from the Kangana Ranaut-led movie, Madhoo will also be seen in a Hindi film alongside Dharmendra and Vijay Raaz.

"She has finished shooting for a Hindi film, titled 'Khali Peeli' with Vijay Raaz and Dharmendra. It is releasing on April 3. It is an ensemble film. It is a horror-comedy on the lines of 'Stree'. It is directed by Manoj Sharma," the insider added.

