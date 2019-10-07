Home Entertainment Hindi

War director Siddharth Anand plans to turn the Hrithik-Tiger starrer into franchise

Siddharth said that his aim was to take the action genre a notch higher and give audience an edge-of-your-seat experience.

Published: 07th October 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'War'

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'War'

By Express News Service

Director Siddharth Anand, who is happy with the positive response his film War has received, says there are plans to turn it into a franchise. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

“We had an idea of turning it into a franchise provided we get love of audience. It seems audience’s demand is more than our desire. This is how it should be. We all will sit together soon and decide on it,” Siddharth told reporters at the success press conference of War on Friday.

Siddharth said his aim was to take the action genre a notch higher and give audience an edge-of-your-seat experience.

"I wanted to push the team and everyone and only then we were able to make a spectacle like this," said Siddharth adding, "Audience has loved the film and this is the proof of their blessings. It is a unique film, a lot of hard work has gone into it and the credit goes to the entire team."The Yash Raj Films project also features Vaani Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddharth Anand Hrithik Roshan Tiger Shroff War franchise Vaani Kapoor
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp