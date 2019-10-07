Zareen Khan slams journalist Shefali Bagga for comments on Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan has called out the "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Bagga, who is also a journalist, for body-shaming her co-contestant Rashami Desai in the show.

During one of the tasks, Shefali passed demeaning remarks over Rashami's weight and Aarti Singh's personal relationship.

This did not go down well with a lot of people, including Zareen Khan.

Slamming Shefali for her insensitive remarks, Zareen took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Shame! It's sad that being a woman, and an intelligent one at that, I suppose, considering she's a journalist, this is what she is towards other women. She not only body-shamed Rashami Desai but also did not hesitate to bring up Arti Singh's personal life, in the name of doing a task."

Despite receiving so much criticism from netizens though, Salman Khan did not say anything to Shefali in the "Weekend ka Waar" special episode.