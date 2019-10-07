Home Entertainment Hindi

Zareen Khan slams journalist Shefali Bagga for comments on Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 contesants Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Aarti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 contesants Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Aarti Singh. (Photos | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan has called out the "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Bagga, who is also a journalist, for body-shaming her co-contestant Rashami Desai in the show.

During one of the tasks, Shefali passed demeaning remarks over Rashami's weight and Aarti Singh's personal relationship.

This did not go down well with a lot of people, including Zareen Khan.

Slamming Shefali for her insensitive remarks, Zareen took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Shame! It's sad that being a woman, and an intelligent one at that, I suppose, considering she's a journalist, this is what she is towards other women. She not only body-shamed Rashami Desai but also did not hesitate to bring up Arti Singh's personal life, in the name of doing a task."

Despite receiving so much criticism from netizens though, Salman Khan did not say anything to Shefali in the "Weekend ka Waar" special episode.

