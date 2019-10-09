Asha Bhosle lends her voice to 'Aasman' from Saand Ki Aankh

By Express News Service

Two years after she sang Prem Mein Tohre in Begum Jaan, veteran singer Asha Bhosle has agreed to lend her voice to a new Hindi film song. Composer Vishal Mishra has got the legendary singer to perform the track Aasman for Saand Ki Aankh.

The song marks the second collaboration between Vishal and Asha. They have previously worked on the single, Ae Zindagi, which also featured the voices of Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Shaan and others. Vishal says he wasn’t sure if Asha would agree to sing for Saand Ki Aankh. “I heard the script two-and-a-half years ago. The situation of the song was emotional and hit me hard.

I had to make a melody that had special divinity to it. As soon as the song was composed, lyricist Raj Shekhar and I wondered how we could convince Asha ji to sing this track. After listening to it, Asha ji loved it so much that she said, ‘Aaj kal aise gaane bante nahin hain’ (Such songs are not made anymore).”

So far, two tracks, Udta Teetar and Womaniya, are out from Saand Ki Aankh. The film narrates the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharp shooters from Johri, Uttar Pradesh who’ve won over 30 championships and are the oldest practitioners of the sport.