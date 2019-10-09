Home Entertainment Hindi

Bihar floods: Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

As per official figures, around 16 lakh people have been hit and more than 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, like flash flooding and waterlogging.

Published: 09th October 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | File)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan donated a sum of Rs 51 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Wednesday for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of Bihar.

“Indeed, I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolence and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood”, Bachhan had written in his request letter, addressed to CM Nitish Kumar, along with a cheque of the donated amount. He further wrote: “Albeit in a small way, I extend my helping hand to ensure in the restoration of human life in Bihar”.

Beneath the typed letter, Big B wrote in his own handwriting: “Addraniye Nitish Kumar ji, Hamne CM Relief Fund Bihar me yogdan ka prachar KBC me bhi kia hai” (Respected Nitish Kumar ji, I had made an appeal for contribution in Bihar CM Relief Fund during my show 'Kaun Banega Crorepat'as well.) 

Vijay Nath Jha, appearing on behalf of Amitabh Bachhan, handed over the cheque to Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday.

More than 15 districts of Bihar including Patna have been severely affected in the recent floods.

As per official figures, around 16 lakh people have been hit and more than 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, like flash flooding and waterlogging.

During the torrential rains between September 27 and 30, over 95 people died. In addition, 1009 people tested positive for dengue, including 640 in Patna alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Bihar floods Bihar flood relief Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp