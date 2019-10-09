Bihar floods: Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan donated a sum of Rs 51 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Wednesday for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of Bihar.

“Indeed, I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolence and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood”, Bachhan had written in his request letter, addressed to CM Nitish Kumar, along with a cheque of the donated amount. He further wrote: “Albeit in a small way, I extend my helping hand to ensure in the restoration of human life in Bihar”.

Beneath the typed letter, Big B wrote in his own handwriting: “Addraniye Nitish Kumar ji, Hamne CM Relief Fund Bihar me yogdan ka prachar KBC me bhi kia hai” (Respected Nitish Kumar ji, I had made an appeal for contribution in Bihar CM Relief Fund during my show 'Kaun Banega Crorepat'as well.)

Vijay Nath Jha, appearing on behalf of Amitabh Bachhan, handed over the cheque to Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday.

More than 15 districts of Bihar including Patna have been severely affected in the recent floods.

As per official figures, around 16 lakh people have been hit and more than 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, like flash flooding and waterlogging.

During the torrential rains between September 27 and 30, over 95 people died. In addition, 1009 people tested positive for dengue, including 640 in Patna alone.