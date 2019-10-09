Janhvi Kapoor to star in 'Bombay Girl'

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, on an upcoming film. Titled Bombay Girl, the film will be directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Mahaveer Jain. The coming-of-age story will star Janhvi as a rebellious teenager. The film is expected to go on floors in January next year.

Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018). Her upcoming film is Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. She will also be seen in the horror comedy, Roohi Afza, and the franchise film Dostana 2.

Boney Kapoor recently produced the Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. He is set to produce Ajith’s next film tentatively titled Thala 60.

Ssanjay Tripaathy had directed the 2013 comedy Club 60, starring Farooq Sheikh, Raghuvir Yadav and Satish Shah. The film marked Farooq Sheikh’s last release before his demise later that year.