Resentment against Big Boss gains ground, BJP MLA Nand Kishore seeks ban, NSA against Salman Khan

By Express News Service

Lucknow: While a UP BJP MLA has sought a ban on reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13' for allegedly promoting obscenity and demanded that its host and actor Salman Khan be booked under the stringent National Security Act, an advocate in Mahrajganj district petitioned the Chief Judicial Magistrate saying the TV show should be stopped immediately as it was spreading vulgarity and promoting Love Jehad.



Admitting his plea, the CJM court posted the matter for next hearing on October 28.



Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar claiming that the reality show on Colors channel has "shattered social harmony" and promotes "obscenity and vulgarity".



The MLA said that the channel was airing the show at prime time when usually families sit together to watch TV.



It was difficult to watch TV with the family. No such TV serial should be permitted which is destroying our culture.... It must be banned immediately, he added.



The MLA also demanded the authorities concerned to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the owner of Colors channel and the editor of the show.



On the other, Advocate Vinay Kumar Pandey of Maharajganj also accused actor Salman Khan of conspiracy to spread social unrest. He claimed that the actor was showing vulgarity in the name of entertainment through the show and that it was against the traditional socio-cultural values of the country.



On Monday and Wednesday, some Hindu outfits also had burnt the effigies of Salman Khan in Loni area of Ghaziabad city to protest against the reality show.