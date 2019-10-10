Home Entertainment Hindi

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next to be crime drama

While the cast of the film will be announced soon, producers of 'Kabir Singh,' Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have been roped in to bankroll the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (C) with producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After giving a blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to come up with his next untitled film. The producers of 'Kabir Singh,' Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have been roped in to bankroll the film which will be a crime drama.

The cast of the film will be announced soon. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. 'Kabir Singh' which smashed box office records refused to slow even after a month of its release. The film was riding high on success and had crossed Rs 275 crore mark. The film has impressed the audience and the box-office numbers are proving it!

The film which was a Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The story of the film revolves around a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan, Murad, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

