Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan's next web-series 'Tandav' will be on lines of 'House of Cards'

Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Post his digital foray with "Sacred Games", Saif Ali Khan is set to star in another web-series, "Tandav", which the actor says is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller "House of Cards".

A Netflix series, "House of Cards", revolved around a Democrat who climbed his way to the US presidential office. It featured Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the lead. Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale.

"I don't want to use American examples, but it's along the lines of 'House Of Cards', although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them," the actor said in a statement.

Saif will play the role of a politician in the show, to be helmed by "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar. "My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the prime minister," he added.

Saif is looking forward to the release of "Laal Kaptaan" which will hit the screens worldwide on October 18. His upcoming films include "Jawani Jaaneman" with Tabu and "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" with Ajay Devgn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Tandav House of Cards House of Cards remake Kevin Spacey Robin Wright
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp