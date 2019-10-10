Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan' to now release on November 15

The makers did so to avoid a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

'Marjaavaan' trailer

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in 'Marjaavaan'. (Trailer grab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The release of "Marjaavaan" has been pushed ahead to avert clash with "Bala", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film will now hit the theatres on November 15. Featuring Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, "Marjaavaan" was previously slated to be released on November 8.

According to a press release, "The makers of 'Marjaavaan' have taken the decision to make way for 'Bala' for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan. They wish the best for both the films and hope they are loved by the audiences."

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Marjaavaan" is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritesh Deshmukh Marjaavaan Marjaavaan release date Sidharth Malhotra Rakul Preet Singh Marjaavaan release postponed Tara Sutaria Milap Milan Zaveri
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp