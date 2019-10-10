Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan' to now release on November 15

By PTI

MUMBAI: The release of "Marjaavaan" has been pushed ahead to avert clash with "Bala", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film will now hit the theatres on November 15. Featuring Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, "Marjaavaan" was previously slated to be released on November 8.

New poster with new release date: 15 Nov 2019... #Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. pic.twitter.com/RyAEws3iLG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

According to a press release, "The makers of 'Marjaavaan' have taken the decision to make way for 'Bala' for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan. They wish the best for both the films and hope they are loved by the audiences."

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Marjaavaan" is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.