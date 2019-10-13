Farhan Akhtar suffers hairline fracture while shooting for boxing injury 'Toofan'
Farhan has joined hands with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for "Toofan" in which he will be seen playing a boxer.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has suffered a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Farhan on Sunday shared a photograph of his X-Ray report Instagram.
"When nature plays Tetris and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury... A hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????) found among the carpal bones of the hand #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside," he captioned the image.
Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh.
