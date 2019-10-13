Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump during last trimester, see pictures here

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child, has shared some beautiful photographs of herself flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

Lisa, an ardent social media user, took to Instagram on Saturday where she is seen sitting in front of food kept on a table. She is dressed in a black bikini and flaunting her baby bump.

"Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise... Have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit," Lisa captioned the image.

She had earlier shared a photograph of herself along with her son Zack.

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud "Aisha". She has played pivotal roles in films such as "Queen", "Housefull 3" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She also appeared in the web series "The Trip".

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.