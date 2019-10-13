Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid told me moment between action and cut is mine, rest is secondary: Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan made his debut in Iranian maestro Majid Majidi's 2017 film, "Beyond the Clouds, and his first Bollywood release was the Karan Johar-produced "Dhadak" last year.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Brothers and actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Brothers and actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Budding actor Ishaan Khatter says the best advice he has received from his elder half-brother and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is to find the honest moment and stay true to one's performance in front of the camera.

Ishaan was present at an interactive session at India Film Project, a two-day content creation festival that started on Saturday.

"My brother (Shahid Kapoor) once told me that the moment between action and cut is yours, everything else is secondary. He said find that honest moment and, while everything else could help, finding your honest moment will let you live it in front of the camera," said Ishaan.

L-R: Brothers and actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. (Photo | Instagram)

He added: "What I think he meant was sometimes you have these pre-conceived ideas to perform in a certain manner and this will be effective and look good, but sometimes when you're working with other actors, in a certain environment things, don't play out the way you have imagined it in your head."

"Every consequence is not in your control. So, it's really a cool thing to be that much in self-control but have that much potent and surrender to go with the moment, and go with the flow and most often that is the most beautiful thing to happen," shared the actor.

Ishaan made his debut in Iranian maestro Majid Majidi's 2017 film, "Beyond the Clouds, and his first Bollywood release was the Karan Johar-produced "Dhadak" last year. The young actor has impressed the audience with his acting and dancing skills.

Gratitude

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Born into a film family where he has always been close to his mother, actress-dancer Neelima Azeem, Ishaan said that though he has worked with an icon like Majidi and a top Bollywood producer as Karan Johar, his major learning and passion towards acting has come from his mother.

"I guess before everything, probably the most overpowering voice in my head would be my mother's. A lot of my learning began at home, and she instilled the value of total commitment, immersing yourself in your work and giving it your all," said Ishaan.

"She told me love my work or not do it. She taught me to see the beauty in nuances and intricacies. She taught me to see the beauty in all form, in all craft related to cinema and music and dancing."

"Music and dance have been been consistent since I was a kid, so maybe before I started watching movies I had that inclination ever since the day I was born!," smiled the actor who is currently busy shooting "Khaali Peeli" with Ananya Panday.

The two-day India Film Project ends on October 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter shahid kapoor Khaali Peeli
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp