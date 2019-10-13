Home Entertainment Hindi

The day I turn a politician I will bother about other people’s opinion, says Priyanka Chopra

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra talks about doing a Bollywood film after three years and life after marriage

Published: 13th October 2019

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Photo | PTI)

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

After her last Bollywood outing in 2016 with Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka Chopra is back with Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. Reports claim, that she had almost signed Salman Khan’s Bharat but passed the opportunity due to her wedding with the American musician and actor Nick Jonas.  

Today, the 37-year-old is a global icon with numerous international projects and music albums. Priyanka also recently announced her book Unfinished.  

“My book is called Unfinished because I feel my journey is still not over. Next year I will complete 20 years in the industry. I started at the age of 17 in the year 2000 and I hope I complete the book next year. I plan to release it in India, the UK and the US,” says the actor.  

On being a global icon she says, “It feels good when people refer to me as a global icon. At the end of the day all an actor wants is his or her work to be appreciated. I’ve been working hard. I never expected such big words attached to my name. But it certainly feels gratifying.”  

Talking about her marriage, Priyanka reveals, “My husband is a calm person and I get flustered. I’ve become calmer with him now. You should see his posts on Instagram. He loved India the moment he landed up here. He wore a kurta and started dancing. He was dancing even before the event he planned to go to. I feel he’s more of a Punjabi since he loves the food and the culture.” 

On making a comeback in Bollywood with The Sky is Pink she says, “I felt good that I didn’t do a film for the last three years.  When I was doing the web series Quantico, I was shooting for 11 months. I would get a month off after that but it was not enough to shoot an entire film. I was looking for scripts and I finally found a good one with The Sky is Pink.” 

Speaking of the negativity around her, the actor says, “I don’t care about people’s opinion. If they speak about my work and criticise me it affects me. I am not a politician and don’t owe any explanation. I’m an actor and my job is to entertain. I always try to work hard and do good roles. The day I turn a politician I will bother about other people’s opinion.” 

A lot has been said against Priyanka on her recent visit to Bangladesh to meet Rohingyas. “I met the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) and it was a lovely experience. She is an inspiring lady. I loved the food there. I am advocating for children around the world as they are our future. Children don’t see colour, religion, language and country.  We have just one earth and we have to accept them,” she says. 

Having done blockbuster biopics, is Priyanka open to the idea of making a movie on her life? “I don’t give importance to myself. Let the world make a film on me if they want. But I’m not so important. I’m just a girl doing her work,”she concludes.

