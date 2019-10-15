Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make film on Narayana, Sudha Murthy

Titled "Murthy", the film will be co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny's husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his writer wife Sudha Murthy cast their vote in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Tuesday announced she is set to make a film on real-life couple -- Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy.

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that’s what i call her now Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as a art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut , @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020 i keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life. Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on

"I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make 'Murthy'. They have trusted me with their iconic story and I can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life," she wrote alongside a picture with Sudha Murthy.

Ashwiny thanked producer Mahaveer Jain for "being the binding force" for the project.

Her next directorial, sports drama "Panga", is slated to be released on January 24, 2020.

