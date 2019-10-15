Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH #BalaChallenge | From Kareena to Ayushmann, stars groove to Akshay Kumar's hook step

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' has surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the latest peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from his upcoming film 'Housefull 4'.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Akshay Kumar in the 'Bala' song from 'Housefull 4'.

Actor Akshay Kumar in the 'Bala' song from 'Housefull 4'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As soon as news of Akshay Kumar's Bala challenge surfaced the internet, scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' who surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the latest peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from his upcoming film 'Housefull 4' challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.

Since then, fans are going gaga over the actor's signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.

The latest one to join was singer Vishal Dadlani who has also crooned the party number.

Singer Neeti Mohan shared the amazing video on her Twitter handle which seems to be from the recording session. In the video, Vishal starts dancing on the track and later Mukti and Shakti Mohan join him to complete the challenge. The crazy video is garnering several likes on the micro-blogging website.

Apart from the singer, another one to join the bandwagon is Varun Dhawan who also tried to complete the challenge on the sets of 'Coolie No 1.'

Varun shared a video on Twitter from the sets of his upcoming in which he is grooving to the peppy track with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

"This how I go to set every day with #masterji. Kya step hain. Best of luck to bala," he tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will also be seen playing the role of a bald man in his upcoming film 'Bala,' also shared a video in which he is seen dancing on the song with several background dancers.

Last week, Akshay shared a video with the star cast of his upcoming film 'Good Newws' including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh where the four of them were spotted celebrating their upcoming film while doing the #BalaChallenge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Housefull 4 Bala Challenge Ranveer Singh Vishal Dadlani Kareena Kapoor Kiara Advani Diljit Dosanjh Bala Challenge videos
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp