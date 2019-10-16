Bollywood director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s biopic on Infosys founders titled 'Murthy'

By Express News Service

It’s official. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is set to direct a biopic on Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

The film will be titled Murthy and co-produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Mahaveer Jain. Ashwiny made her Bollywood debut with Nil Battey Sannata (2016).

She directed the 2017 hit Bareilly Ki Barfi and is presently directing Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha in Panga.

Announcing her next project, Ashwiny shared on social media, “I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and I can only pray that I keep up to their expectations.”

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys in 1981. His wife, Sudha Murthy, is an engineer, educationist and author in Kannada, Marathi and English. The couple were married in 1978 in Bangalore.