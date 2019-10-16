Home Entertainment Hindi

'Laal Kaptaan' director Navdeep Singh opens up about his upcoming period drama

Set in the aftermath of the Battle of Buxar, sometime in the late 18th century, the film follows a Naga Sadhu on his path of vengeance.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh with Saif Ali Khan on the set of the film

Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh with Saif Ali Khan on the set of the film

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director Navdeep Singh loves westerns. He’s also a fan of Indian colonial history. With Laal Kaptaan, the filmmaker has found a way to merge his passions.

Set in the aftermath of the Battle of Buxar, sometime in the late 18th century, the film follows a Naga Sadhu on his path of vengeance.

Saif Ali Khan plays this ascetic turned gun-for-hire, sporting giant dreadlocks and a shabby military redcoat.

Navdeep says he is drawn to the ‘footnotes of history’. He recalls reading about Begum Samru and the Battle of Buxar when he came across something fascinating.

The Naga Sadhus, he found out, had joined the Nawabs of Awadh in their fight against the British.

“Slowly through research, I discovered it was a militarily and politically active time in our past. There were multiple principalities fighting for power. In parallel, my co-writer Deepak Venkatesha and I were working on a revenge story. So we decided to blend the two ideas.”

The dialogues of Laal Kaptaan are penned by Sudip Sharma, who also co-wrote Sonchiriya.

Both films echo the American sub-genre of ‘revisionist westerns’ — morally complex works that reverse the macho brutality of classic westerns.

The style is often traced back to legendary filmmaker Sam Peckinpah, and the Clint Eastwood-directed films Unforgiven and Dances With Wolves.

“Beyond its tropes and clichés, the western, for me, is about the end of an era,” Navdeep says.

“It’s about civilization and the law coming in, and an old way of life dying out. In our context, the end of the 18th century marked the end of the old India. We suddenly had this shock exposure to western culture and imperialism. So it’s that classic theme of man versus nature.”

To get Saif on board, Navdeep did his research about the Nawabs of Pataudi. “Saif’s family history stems from the same period our film is set in. So he instantly connected to the world. He is also a fan of the western and wanted to play a ‘badass’ character.”

Laal Kaptaan was shot across Rajasthan to represent the erstwhile Bundelkhand territory. A wide range of period weaponry was sourced for Saif’s unhinged mercenary. “We researched a lot about vintage firearms and their loading mechanisms. This was before rifles were invented. We have used different kinds of muskets, matchlocks, and flintlocks. The Afghans in North India used a specialised muzzle-loading gun called Jezail, which we procured for the film.”

Zoya Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut in Mukkabaaz, plays the female lead in Laal Kaptaan. Her character is that of a widow on the run from her past. “Each character in the film is either hunting or being hunted,” Zoya says. “I portray a woman who is on the edge of survival. It’s hard to trust what she says or does. She is someone who is trying to flee her identity, so there’s a lot going on beneath the surface.”

On the difficulty of shooting in harsh exteriors, Zoya notes, “As actors, we rarely get an opportunity to interact with raw environments. Navdeep has depicted the period landscape in a fresh light. We shot in deep jungles, mountains, rivers, and plateaus. The visual design of the film is really stunning. It was a challenging but deeply satisfying journey for me.”

The second trailer of Laal Kaptaan, titled The Chase, had introduced us to a mysterious ‘tracker’. Played by Deepak Dobriyal, this character with a heightened sense of smell, roams around with two hounds — namely ‘sukhiram’ and ‘dukhiram’. “My character is a vagrant whose family are his dogs,” Deepak says. “He is the original detective, a man who can trace down targets using his olfactory skills.”

Although he didn’t have a historical reference for the role, Deepak based his performance on the folk tales of Rajasthan. “I heard many stories about ‘trackers’ — jungle-dwellers who assisted royal men on hunting expeditions. They could simply look in one direction and tell you where to spot an animal. Our folk history is rich with such characters. For an actor, it’s always enriching to discover these stories and imbibe them in our performance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laal Kaptaan Navdeep Singh Saif Ali Khan Battle of Buxar
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp