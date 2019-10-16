Home Entertainment Hindi

'Saand Ki Aankh' to close MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s sports drama Saand Ki Aankh will close the 21st edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The biopic will premiere at the festival on October 24, a day ahead of its theatrical release on October 25. 

“It’s a matter of great pride for me and my entire team that my first directorial film will be screened at MAMI’s closing ceremony. I’m positively hopeful that it will be loved by the audiences at the prestigious festival,” Tushar, who makes his directorial debut with Saand Ki Aankh, said.

Creative producer Anurag Kashyap added, “The story of Saand Ki Aankh is an inspiring one. It has the capability to change mindsets. I am glad that it got a platform like MAMI and I am excited to see people’s reaction.”

Saand Ki Aankh also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Prakash Jha, Shaad Randhawa and Nikhat Khan. 

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will run from October 17 to Oct 24.

READ HERE | Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' sparks debate on 60-plus casting

