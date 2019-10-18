Chopra sisters Priyanka, Parineeti to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2' Hindi version

Home Entertainment Hindi

18th October 2019

Cousins and actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo | Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Chopra sisters - Priyanka and Parineeti - have been roped in to voice Disney's popular characters Elsa and Anna for the Hindi version of forthcoming Disney venture 'Frozen II'.

Priyanka announced the exciting news on her Twitter handle with a motion poster of the film.

In the gripping poster, the two-character Elsa and Anna are standing together in a jungle. Elder sister Elsa is dressed up in her signature blue shade dress, whereas Anna is sporting a purple dress and suddenly with a quick breeze they get replaced with the two versatile actors who will lend voices to them in Hindi.

The sequel of the Oscar-winning 2013 film is about ice queen Elsa reuniting with sister Anna and her good friend Kristoff.

Some time back, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film which showcased the trio on an adventurous trip which takes them far away from their home in Arendelle.

Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) have once again lent their voices to the film in English.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are returning for the sequel.

Disney's original 2013 film 'Frozen' bagged Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for 'Let It Go'. In 2018, the film was also launched as a live musical on Broadway.

'Frozen 2' is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22.

