Home Entertainment Hindi

Cricketer KL Rahul and I are just good friends: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi opened up about her relationship status during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

Published: 19th October 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nidhhi Agerwal and KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul with actress Nidhhi Agerwal. (Photo | rahul.kl.club)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Speculations have been rife that actress Nidhhi Agerwal is dating cricketer KL Rahul. Now, the "Munna Michael" actress has set the record straight, saying that they are just "good friends".

Earlier this year, rumour mills went into overdrive after KL Rahul was spotted enjoying dinner with Nidhhi.

Nidhhi opened up about her relationship status during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

After being questioned about the link-up rumours with KL Rahul, Nidhhi said: "Zero per cent! I know him, and we are good friends."

"We never even went out together," she added.

Couple Goals

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahul.kl.club) on

Recalling how they met, the actress said: "I met him in London. I was in London when India won the match against Pakistan and I was like jumping and congratulating everyone."

Given a choice between 'Kill, Marry, Hook up'' Nidhhi chose to kill KL Rahul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nidhhi Agerwal KL Rahul
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp