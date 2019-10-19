Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix film 'Upstarts' probes the entrepreneurial spirit of young India

Priyanshu, who grew up in Bangalore, drew inspiration from his own life for the film.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix film 'Upstarts'.

A still from Netflix film 'Upstarts'. (Screengrab)

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

The Indian startup formula is bracingly simple. All you need are ‘open skies, cheap liquor and terrible friends. So ventures the trailer of 'Upstarts', a new Netflix original film probing the entrepreneurial spirit of young India.

Streaming from October 18, the film tracks the journey of Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), a graduate who develops a medicine-delivery app with his friends Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal). Together, they set up a profitable company and aspire to crack into the big league. Their friendship, however, is tested when they come into contact with Veer (Rajeev Siddhartha), a moneyed investor looking to make a mark on his own. 

Priyanshu, who grew up in Bangalore, drew inspiration from his own life for the film. “After finishing my filmmaking course, I started a company called Capture Crew Productions with my friends. We made corporate ad films, music videos and stuff. I remember how driven we were to do something we love, and not just make money. It’s a world I can still connect to,” he said. 

More than the business aspect, Priyanshu was interested in the emotional journey of an entrepreneur. “Later on in the film, you see Kapil become more aggressive. He has some tough decisions to make as CEO. At some point, his beliefs stop matching with those of his friends, and that’s where the conflict starts. If you think about it, none of them are wrong. It’s just a case of right versus right.”

Upstarts marks the directorial debut of Udai Singh Pawar. An alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, Udai worked for several years at Microsoft Research. He tracks the idea of Upstarts back to his days in the IT industry. “While in Microsoft, my job was to develop technology for education. I would take computers to faraway villages where schools didn’t even have walls. There was also a persistent healthcare and hygiene problem in these areas. While writing this film, we realised that such a problem can be easily addressed through an app.” 

Priyanshu Painyuli

Actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who plays the billionaire investor Veer Diwan, spoke about the complex mindspace of his character. “Veer is not a bad guy. He is a rich, Harvard-educated heir who wants to prove himself and not be dependent on his father’s wealth."

Girl power
The female lead in 'Upstarts' is played by Sheetal Thakur. Her character, Jaya, runs her own startup and assists Kapil on his difficult journey. To prepare for the role, Sheetal researched about the top female entrepreneurs in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upstarts Netflix startups Priyanshu Painyuli
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp