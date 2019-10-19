Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan announces 'Radhe' as Eid 2020 release, to be directed by Prabhudeva

The project will mark Salman and Prabhudeva's third collaboration after "Wanted" and "Dabangg 3", which is scheduled to release on December 20.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

'Dabangg 3' is set to release on December 20.

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva from the sets of 'Dabangg 3'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that "Radhe", to be directed by Prabhudeva, will be his Eid 2020 release.

The speculations about Salman's big screen outing on Eid next year started after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved "In-shaa-allah", which was set to feature the superstar and Alia Bhatt.

The 53-year-old actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of "Dabangg 3", took to social media to share the news.

"Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi (You had asked what after 'Dabangg 3'? What and When? Here is the answer #EidRadheKi)," Salman posted on Twitter along side a short clip featuring him as Chulbul Pandey in the first half and also giving a glimpse at him as and in "Radhe".

The new film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt.Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

READ HERE | It's nice to be bad when Salman Khan is around: Sudeep on playing villain in 'Dabangg 3'

TAGS
Salman Khan Radhe Prabhudeva Dabangg 3
Comments

