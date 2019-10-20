Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | When Ban Ki-moon asked Anupam Kher for signed autobiography

The veteran actor's book is titled "Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly".

Published: 20th October 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ban Ki-moon asked Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is thrilled because former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon asked him to sign on the Indian actor's autobiography. (Screengrabs)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Anupam Kher is thrilled because former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon asked him to sign on the Indian actor's autobiography.

The actor took to Twitter to share a brief video that has him giving an autograph to Ki-moon.

"My most cherished moment was when the 8th #SecretaryGeneral of @UN #BanKiMoon asked me to sign my autobiography for him. Him saying #Dhanyawad (thank you in Hindi) at the end was the real clincher for me. #JaiHo. Great to be at the @asiainit gala. Thank you for inviting me," Anupam captioned the video, which has received 20.3k views.

The veteran actor's book is titled "Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly".

In an interview, IANS had asked why did he not let anyone else write his book, Anupam replied: "I can only share my truth with people, the interpretation of another individual (about my life) can be judgmental."

WATCH | This is why a Punjabi cab driver in New York didn't recognize actor Anupam Kher

"That is why it is my autobiography that I have written to share the truth of my life the way I want people to know…of course, someone can do research on me and write a book. That would be an unauthorised biography in which I have no control over," said the actor, who had earlier written the book "The Best Thing About You is You!".

He has featured in hundreds of films. Some of his notable performances can be seen in in films like "Saaransh", "Ram Lakhan", "Daddy", "1942: A Love Story" and "Khosla Ka Ghosla".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Ban Ki-moon Anupam Kher autobiography
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp