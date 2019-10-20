Home Entertainment Hindi

Working in 'Ankhon Dekhi' gave me the push to write 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi': Seema Pahwa

She said she had kept the script of the film in the back burner as she wasn't able to find a producer, till Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films came on board.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:06 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Green-lighting her feature directorial debut "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" was not an easy task, says veteran actor Seema Pahwa.

Pahwa says no producers were willing to back her film due to the absence of a mainstream star and a song-and-dance number.

The film written and directed by Pahwa stars celebrated actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Manoj Pahwa and Konkana Sen Sharma.

"Writing did not consume much time but making it did, especially when I approached producers they were not willing to back it because it did not have stars and there are no filmi songs. I was clear that if the film is not made on my condition then I won't make it. It was not that I had dreamt of being a director or direct films. I had never thought of it. My only intention was to narrate this story to everyone. I was like, if I would get an opportunity I would make it. There was a time when I had kept it on the back burner," Pahwa told PTI in an interview.

She said she had kept the script of the film in the back burner as she wasn't able to find a producer, till Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films came on board.

"There was a time when I felt I won't be able to make this film as I was unable to find producers for it. I had kept the script aside. In a media interaction, I had mentioned about this story and someone from producer Manish Mundra's office saw it and approached me the next day. And within four-five months we started shooting for the film."

The story, Pahwa said, came from personal experience - her father's demise a few years ago - when the family got united.

"During my father's demise, few years ago I had observed that after 13 days relatives, family came together. I just had an idea of doing something around it. I wasn't sure if people would be interested to watch the same. When I worked in 'Ankhon Dekhi' I realised there is an audience for such films and it gave me the push to write the story of 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'. I had got the idea three-four years ago. I took 15 days to write the story as I had the thought and characters in mind."

She said the entire cast instantly agreed to do the film as they all liked the script.

The film had its premiere at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival on Saturday evening.

Pahwa said the audience at the MAMI festival loved "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" and that has made her bit confident about the film.

"After being screened at film festivals a movie definitely leads to grabbing attention of people. If such films release in theatres they get ignored. The film definitely gets noticed at festivals.

"I have made a simple yet entertaining film. I had not thought my film will get screened at the MAMI festival. The audience here liked the film and I am very happy with the response. It has given me confidence."

As an actor, she has "Bala" up for release on November 15.

