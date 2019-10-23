'Dabangg 3' trailer out: Chulbul Pandey breaks more glass, tables and goons 

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is back as the "policewala gunda" Chulbul Pandey in the trailer of "Dabangg 3" that released on Wednesday.

"Here it is... Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3' #Dabangg3Trailer," Salman tweeted along with the trailer.

Going by trailer, the film will take the audience to the time of Chulbul Pandey's life before he becomes a cop. There are some strong punches, kicks ad shirtless fight scenes in addition to romance.

The over three-minute trailer ends with his signature dialogue: "Swagat toh karo hamara".

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, who will be seen as the villain.