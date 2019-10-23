Netflix India teams up with eight new comics

By Express News Service

Netflix India has teamed up with eight Indian stand-up comics to create a set of shows and specials in multiple languages. The comics are Vir Das, Kenny Sebastian, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Supriya Joshi and the Chennai-based Niveditha Prakasham. Slated for release over the next few months, the shows will focus on a wide range of topics and situations.

“Comedy has always been a big part of Indian storytelling, integral to its films, TV shows, and live theatre,” said Robbie Praw, Director, Original Standup Comedy Programming at Netflix. “As we continue to invest in Indian stories and storytellers, we are thrilled to work with an immensely talented group of comics and create a wide range of entertaining content.”