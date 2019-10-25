Home Entertainment Hindi

Watch 'Commando 3' trailer| Vidyut Jammwal’s patriot is on a mission

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt. The film is slated for release on November 29.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vidyut Jammwal in 'Commando 3'

Vidyut Jammwal in 'Commando 3'

By Express News Service

It’s raining threequels. After Dabangg 3 yesterday, the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has been released today. The new film sets commando Karanveer Singh Dogra on an international manhunt for a mysterious terror suspect (played by Gulshan Devaiah).

Set in London, the action thriller hews on themes of patriotism and national security as witnessed in a slew of recent films. Gulshan’s character, Buraq, is masterminding a ‘civil war’ in India and brainwashing Indian muslims for his cause. Karan, who suspects Buraq is hiding in the UK, takes an extended holiday to go catch the heinous terrorist and beat up half of post-Brexit London. Will he succeed or be deported back? Guns or escrima sticks? Deal or no deal?

Vidyut, who was last seen in Junglee, is paired alongside Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in the film. Missing from the action is actor Adil Hussain, who essayed Karan’s boss in Commando 2: The Money Trail. Adil has been replaced by Rajesh Tailang in the new film.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt. The film is slated for release on November 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidyut Jammwal Commando 3 Commando 3 trailer Karanveer Singh Dogra Gulshan Devaiah Adah Sharma Angira Dhar
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp