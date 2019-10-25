Watch 'Commando 3' trailer| Vidyut Jammwal’s patriot is on a mission

By Express News Service

It’s raining threequels. After Dabangg 3 yesterday, the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has been released today. The new film sets commando Karanveer Singh Dogra on an international manhunt for a mysterious terror suspect (played by Gulshan Devaiah).

Set in London, the action thriller hews on themes of patriotism and national security as witnessed in a slew of recent films. Gulshan’s character, Buraq, is masterminding a ‘civil war’ in India and brainwashing Indian muslims for his cause. Karan, who suspects Buraq is hiding in the UK, takes an extended holiday to go catch the heinous terrorist and beat up half of post-Brexit London. Will he succeed or be deported back? Guns or escrima sticks? Deal or no deal?

Vidyut, who was last seen in Junglee, is paired alongside Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in the film. Missing from the action is actor Adil Hussain, who essayed Karan’s boss in Commando 2: The Money Trail. Adil has been replaced by Rajesh Tailang in the new film.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt. The film is slated for release on November 29.