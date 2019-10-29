TV actress Nia Sharma's lehenga catches fire at Diwali party

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nia Sharma's glitzy silver lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party.

Nia took to Instagram stories to share details of her little mishap, revealing that her lehenga caught fire by a diya at the party. She did not sustain injuries thanks to the layers in her outfit.

She shared a photograph of the burnt ensemble and said that she is still unsure of how she was saved from injury.

The actress wrote: "The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second! I got saved by the layers in my outfit or some guards you and protects you."

Nia was seen dancing at the party with singer Guru Randhawa. The bash was also attended by Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma. among others.

On the work front, Nia will next be seen in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's hit franchise, "Naagin".