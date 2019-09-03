Home Entertainment Hindi

'Jhalki' trailer: Boman Irani, Tannishtha Chatterjee star in film on child trafficking

The social drama 'Jhalki' stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Suri and child actor Arti Jha.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Jhalki'.

A still from 'Jhalki'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Boman Irani’s upcoming film Jhalki is out. Directed by Brahmanand S Siingh and Tanvi Jain, the film deals with the issues of child labour and trafficking. The social drama also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Suri and child actor Arti Jha (who plays Jhalki). 

“I was writing my own film one day and got a message saying that we would like you to be part of a film based on child trafficking. The message flashed again in a few minutes and I just typed ‘done’, though generally I take some time to respond,” said Boman, who essays plays a character inspired by Nobel laureate and activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Director Brahmanand S Siingh said, “We have a powerful medium called cinema and if you can make a good film, then nothing like it. Happy to have got this cast that makes the film more pleasure and purposeful."

Jhalki also stars Joy Sengupta, Akhilendra Mishra and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles. The story is written by filmmaker Prakash Jha. The film is scheduled to release on September 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jhalki trailer Boman Irani Tannishtha Chatterjee
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp