'Jhalki' trailer: Boman Irani, Tannishtha Chatterjee star in film on child trafficking

The trailer of Boman Irani’s upcoming film Jhalki is out. Directed by Brahmanand S Siingh and Tanvi Jain, the film deals with the issues of child labour and trafficking. The social drama also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Suri and child actor Arti Jha (who plays Jhalki).

“I was writing my own film one day and got a message saying that we would like you to be part of a film based on child trafficking. The message flashed again in a few minutes and I just typed ‘done’, though generally I take some time to respond,” said Boman, who essays plays a character inspired by Nobel laureate and activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Director Brahmanand S Siingh said, “We have a powerful medium called cinema and if you can make a good film, then nothing like it. Happy to have got this cast that makes the film more pleasure and purposeful."

Jhalki also stars Joy Sengupta, Akhilendra Mishra and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles. The story is written by filmmaker Prakash Jha. The film is scheduled to release on September 27.