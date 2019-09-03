Home Entertainment Hindi

Shikha Talsania joins the cast of Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 was recently named the first Bollywood film production to go ‘completely plastic-free’.

Published: 03rd September 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shikha Talsania

Bollywood actress Shikha Talsania (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shikha Talsania has joined the cast of Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Shikha made her Bollywood debut in Wake Up Sid (2009). She played the character Meera in the 2018  female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Kapoor. 

The first schedule of Coolie No. 1 has kicked off in Bangkok. The story revolves around an Indian porter (Varun) who falls in love with a rich girl (Sara). The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever. 

Coolie No. 1 was recently named the first Bollywood film production to go ‘completely plastic-free’. The film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2020.  Varun Dhawan’s upcoming release is Street Dancer 3D (January 24). Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, has finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikha Talsania
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp