Shikha Talsania joins the cast of Coolie No. 1

By Express News Service

Shikha Talsania has joined the cast of Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Shikha made her Bollywood debut in Wake Up Sid (2009). She played the character Meera in the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Kapoor.

The first schedule of Coolie No. 1 has kicked off in Bangkok. The story revolves around an Indian porter (Varun) who falls in love with a rich girl (Sara). The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever.

Coolie No. 1 was recently named the first Bollywood film production to go ‘completely plastic-free’. The film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2020. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming release is Street Dancer 3D (January 24). Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, has finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.