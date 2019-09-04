Anurag Kashyap starts shooting for 'Ghost Stories'

IANS By

LONDON: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday commenced the shoot of his short film for the upcoming Netflix anhtology, "Ghost Stories".

The filmmaker posted a photograph on Instagram in which he is seen holding a clapboard, with the caption: "'Ghost Stories' Day one, shoot life."

Actors Shobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati will be a part of Anurag's film.

"Ghost Stories" is an anthology of four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. This is the third time that the quartet is collaborating on an anthology project.

They have previously co-directed the 2013 film, "Bombay Talkies", and the 2018 Netflix movie, "Lust Stories".