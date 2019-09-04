WATCH | Himesh Reshammiya recreates 'Ashiqui Mein Teri' in Ranu Mondal’s voice

By Express News Service

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has collaborated with internet sensation Ranu Mondal on a new track. The duo have recreated Himesh’s iconic track Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film 36 China Town.

After the epic blockbuster hit #TeriMeriKahani from #HappyHardyAndHeer, Himesh sir is recreating his own blockbuster hit song Aashiqui Mein Teri for Happy Hardy and Heer in the voice of #RanuMondal and himself, Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch. pic.twitter.com/AvBRYV6cCn — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) September 3, 2019

The new version has been rendered in Ranu Mondal’s voice and will be featured in Himesh’s upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. The scratch version of the song was recently recorded.

ALSO READ: Imitation is not art, says Lata Mangeshkar on singing sensation Ranu Mondal

Ranu, who became a rage after she was discovered busking at a West Bengal railway station, has also recorded the track Aadat for the film. “Thank you everyone for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji’s face; her versatility and confidence is growing with each song,” Himesh said.

Himesh plays a double role in Happy Hardy And Heer. The film is directed by Raka and is scheduled for release on December 27. Himesh has previously acted in the films like Teraa Surroor, The Expose, Kajrare, Karzzz, Radio and Aap Ka Surroor.