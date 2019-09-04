Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Himesh Reshammiya recreates 'Ashiqui Mein Teri' in Ranu Mondal’s voice

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has collaborated with internet sensation Ranu Mondal on a new track.

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya with internet sensation Ranu Mondal.

By Express News Service

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has collaborated with internet sensation Ranu Mondal on a new track. The duo have recreated Himesh’s iconic track Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film 36 China Town.

The new version has been rendered in Ranu Mondal’s voice and will be featured in Himesh’s upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. The scratch version of the song was recently recorded.

Ranu, who became a rage after she was discovered busking at a West Bengal railway station, has also recorded the track Aadat for the film. “Thank you everyone for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji’s face; her versatility and confidence is growing with each song,” Himesh said.

Himesh plays a double role in Happy Hardy And Heer. The film is directed by Raka and is scheduled for release on December 27. Himesh has previously acted in the films like Teraa Surroor, The Expose, Kajrare, Karzzz, Radio and Aap Ka Surroor.

