Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao sign on 'The White Tiger' for Netflix

By PTI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will star in an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger", Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The streaming giant is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora while Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer. The film, which will also mark the debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame.

Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Filming for "The White Tiger" will begin later this year in India. Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition. "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

Rao said, "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project.

I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!" Bahrani said he wanted to adapt Adiga's brilliant book for over a decade and was glad to finally have the opportunity.