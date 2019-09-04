Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao sign on 'The White Tiger' for Netflix

While filming will begin later this year in India, the story is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Published: 04th September 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rajkummar Rao (L) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will star in an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger", Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The streaming giant is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora while Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer. The film, which will also mark the debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame.

Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Filming for "The White Tiger" will begin later this year in India. Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition. "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

Rao said, "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project.

I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!" Bahrani said he wanted to adapt Adiga's brilliant book for over a decade and was glad to finally have the opportunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Adiga Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rajkummar Rao The White Tiger Netflix
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp