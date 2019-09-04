Rashmika Mandanna to make Hindi debut with 'Jersey' remake?

By Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna is likely to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey, reports claim. The makers were reportedly were looking for a fresh face and decided to shortlist Rashmika. The actor, however, is yet to give her nod to the project.

Shahid Kapoor recently starred in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which is the highest-grossing Hindi release of the year.

The Jersey remake is said to be produced by S Naga Vamsi, who also banked the Telugu original. Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey (2019) starred Nani in the role of a cricketer. The film marked Shraddha Srinath’s Telugu debut.

Rashmika made her acting debut in the superhit Kannada film, Kirik Party. Earlier this year, she starred opposite her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.