Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Deol skips son Karan's debut film trailer launch event over Gurdaspur tragedy

Sunny, who successfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket, rushed to his constituency after he heard of the news.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol. (Photo | Instagram)

Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker turned politician Sunny Deol on Thursday skipped the trailer launch event of son Karan Deol's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" in the wake of Gurdaspur tragedy.

At least 23 were killed and 27 were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

Sunny, who successfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket, rushed to his constituency after he heard of the news, veteran actor Dharmendra said lauding Sunny for keeping the interests of his people above his family and work.

"For Sunny, this is a big and very important day but he chose to go there to be with the families in Punjab and this is a sign of a good human being. He told me to take care of the launch event today, I said, I will," Dharmendra told reporters here.

Dharmendra, who was a BJP MP from Rajasthan's Bikaner constituency from 2004 to 2009, said his family is in politics for public service.

"I have not learnt the ABC of politics, we don't know what is Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, I just followed my heart and orders of almighty and started working towards the progress of Bikaner. I request and challenge media people to go to Bikaner and see my work there. We are not politicians. We are good human beings, then actors and then anything else. He (Sunny) will do his best for the society. There are people around you, pulling you down, and no one appreciates you. I believe we should focus on our work. I am sure he (Sunny) will do it and show it," the 83-year-old veteran said.

The event was earlier scheduled to happen on Wednesday but Sunny decided to cancel it due to heavy rains in the city.

Talking about his father's plunge into politics, Karan said, "My dad always does what is right and if he decides to do something he doesn't let go of it. With this decision, he will try to make most of it. He thinks from his heart and he will do everything from his heart to push things ahead in his constituency," he added.

The film, which also launches newcomer Sahher Bambba, is scheduled to release on September 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Sunny Deol Karan Deol Gurdaspur Sahher Bambba
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp