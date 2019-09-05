Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH TRAILER: Manoj Bajpayee is 'The Family Man' who is a world-class spy

Described as a 'world-class spy', Manoj's character takes you through an edgy action-drama series which also has the perfect pinch of humour and satire.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. (Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A determined cop, a notorious dacoit, a feisty gangster - Manoj Bajpayee seems to have done it all in his Bollywood career. Now, the trailer of his upcoming web series 'The Family Man' which dropped on Thursday features him as a government employee living a secret life.

The trailer features a simple middle-aged man Srikant Tiwari dealing with the anomalies of life, being constantly taunted by his children for his low-paying job. But it didn't take long for the trailer to uncover the man's secret life as a member of the National Investigation Agency's special cell.

While he is a calm man with his family, Srikant is the total opposite when he is on the job.

Inspired from 'news stories', the series will see Srikant trying to protect the nation from terror threats along with his own family.

The trailer ends with common people questioning the secret agency's work of stopping a terror attack while Manoj overhears them.

The upcoming series created, directed and bankrolled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known as Raj and DK, will start streaming on Amazon Prime on September 20 this year.

Along with Manoj, also starring in the series are Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Abrar Qazi, Shahab Ali, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, and Darshan Kumaar.

