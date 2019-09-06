Home Entertainment Hindi

Mark your calendars! Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor to host 20th IIFA Awards in Mumbai

The gala will also have performances from singers like Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz and Tulsi Kumar.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif during the IIFA press conference tin Mumbai on 5 September 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's much-awaited award ceremony, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo-Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan.

This year's IIFA will also mark Vicky and Sara's debut at the most vibrant event of the film industry.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks, which will feature the best of the Music and Fashion industry which will be hosted by Radhika Apte along with Ali Fazal with musical renditions from talented composers including Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman.

The announcements were made during a press conference held on Thursday where Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit were joined by notable dignitaries and partners.

The prestigious award night will be broadcasted on Colors Viacom18 for the fifth consecutive year.

