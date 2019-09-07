Mira Nair to begin 'A Suitable Boy' shooting with Tabu, Ishaan Khatter from September 7

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Mira Nair is all set to begin filming her series adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel "A Suitable Boy" for BBC One from Saturday.

The six-part series has been adapted for screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on "Pride and Prejudice" and "War & Peace".

Nair, Seth and Davies recently met here start rehearsals and script reading with cast members Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala.

"The talent in the room sizzled: Vikram Seth, author of the masterpiece that I have loved since the day it was written, Andrew Davies, the great craftsman of distillation of epic stories into screenplays, cutting-edge actors, first-timers and legends from across the subcontinent, all coming together to make a human, funny, political, sexy chronicle of India," Nair said in a statement.

"A Suitable Boy" tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala); coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

Produced by Lookout Point, the UK-based TV production company behind War and Peace, Les Misérables, and Gentleman Jack, this adaptation will be shot on locations across India, and is set to feature an all Indian cast.

The series is commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, BBC and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Davies, Nair and Seth also serve as executive producers alongside Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester and Will Johnston for Lookout Point; Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth (who also produce); and Mona Qureshi for the BBC.

The series will be distributed by BBC Studios and will air next year on BBC One.