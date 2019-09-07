Home Entertainment Hindi

Mira Nair to begin 'A Suitable Boy' shooting with Tabu, Ishaan Khatter from September 7

It tells the story of spirited university student Lata coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation.

Published: 07th September 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

suitable_boy

L-R: Writer Vikram Seth, actors Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala, director Mira Nair and writer writer Andrew Davies. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Mira Nair is all set to begin filming her series adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel "A Suitable Boy" for BBC One from Saturday.

The six-part series has been adapted for screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on "Pride and Prejudice" and "War & Peace".

Nair, Seth and Davies recently met here start rehearsals and script reading with cast members Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala.

"The talent in the room sizzled: Vikram Seth, author of the masterpiece that I have loved since the day it was written, Andrew Davies, the great craftsman of distillation of epic stories into screenplays, cutting-edge actors, first-timers and legends from across the subcontinent, all coming together to make a human, funny, political, sexy chronicle of India," Nair said in a statement.

"A Suitable Boy" tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala); coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

Produced by Lookout Point, the UK-based TV production company behind War and Peace, Les Misérables, and Gentleman Jack, this adaptation will be shot on locations across India, and is set to feature an all Indian cast.

The series is commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, BBC and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Davies, Nair and Seth also serve as executive producers alongside Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester and Will Johnston for Lookout Point; Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth (who also produce); and Mona Qureshi for the BBC.

The series will be distributed by BBC Studios and will air next year on BBC One.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mira Nair A Suitable Boy Ishaan Khatter Tabu Tanya Maniktala
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp