Home Entertainment Hindi

Valmikis in Punjab protest against TV serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

A man was injured and had to be hospitalised in Fazilka after members of the community pelted stones at traders. In Nakodar, a protester fired a bullet injuring a man in the stomach.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

ram_siya_ke

A screengrab from 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'/

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Tension prevailed in many parts of Punjab after the Valmiki community took to the streets to protest against the telecast of the serial 'Ram Siya Ke'. Bus services between Amritsar and Chandigarh besides other parts came to a standstill as the protesters blocked National Highway Number 1 between Jalandhar and Amritsar.

A man was injured and had to be hospitalised in Fazilka after members of the community pelted stones at traders, demanding that shops remain closed. They also threw goods from a grocery shop on the road. Traders closed their shops across the town demanding the registration of cases against the protesters.

Meanwhile, all markets and some schools in Amritsar remained closed on a call given by Valmiki organisations. Youths on motorcycles brandishing swords, baseball bats and sticks were seen enforcing the closure of shops, while police vehicles were seen following them to keep a watch. The
protesters forcibly closed down markets in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Ferozepur.

In Nakodar, the Valmiki community called for a bandh on Saturday and then decided against it but again said that shops should remain closed. In the confusion, a few shops opened on Saturday, leading to a clash in which a protester fired a bullet injuring a man identified as Gurpreet Singh in the stomach. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was treated. The accused protester has been arrested by the police and a case registered.

Many Deputy Commissioners in the state have issued orders directing cable operators not to telecast the serial. The protesters, however, demanded that the Union government put a blanket ban on its screening. They also demanded that a representative of religious bodies be on the Censor Board to avoid any controversy before giving a nod for airing movies or serials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush Valmikis Colors TV show Ramayana Ram Siya Ke
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp