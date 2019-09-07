Valmikis in Punjab protest against TV serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Tension prevailed in many parts of Punjab after the Valmiki community took to the streets to protest against the telecast of the serial 'Ram Siya Ke'. Bus services between Amritsar and Chandigarh besides other parts came to a standstill as the protesters blocked National Highway Number 1 between Jalandhar and Amritsar.

A man was injured and had to be hospitalised in Fazilka after members of the community pelted stones at traders, demanding that shops remain closed. They also threw goods from a grocery shop on the road. Traders closed their shops across the town demanding the registration of cases against the protesters.

Meanwhile, all markets and some schools in Amritsar remained closed on a call given by Valmiki organisations. Youths on motorcycles brandishing swords, baseball bats and sticks were seen enforcing the closure of shops, while police vehicles were seen following them to keep a watch. The

protesters forcibly closed down markets in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Ferozepur.

In Nakodar, the Valmiki community called for a bandh on Saturday and then decided against it but again said that shops should remain closed. In the confusion, a few shops opened on Saturday, leading to a clash in which a protester fired a bullet injuring a man identified as Gurpreet Singh in the stomach. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was treated. The accused protester has been arrested by the police and a case registered.

Many Deputy Commissioners in the state have issued orders directing cable operators not to telecast the serial. The protesters, however, demanded that the Union government put a blanket ban on its screening. They also demanded that a representative of religious bodies be on the Censor Board to avoid any controversy before giving a nod for airing movies or serials.