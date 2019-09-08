Home Entertainment Hindi

I do a film when I say I'm doing it: Shah Rukh Khan dismisses rumours about his next

While few media outlets had suggested that he has signed on to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar film, others reported that he may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi biopic.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

SRK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan decided to go on a short break post the dull run of "Zero" on the box office, but speculations around his next project are rife.

The actor finally reacted to the reports on Sunday, asking his fans to not believe any such news and wait for him to announce his next film.

Since the release of the Aanand L Rai-directed movie, many reports on Shah Rukh's next film as the lead have been doing the rounds.

While few media outlets suggested that he has signed on to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar film, others reported that he may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. There were also rumours of him doing Rakesh Sharma biopic and Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy producing content for streaming service Netflix. His first production "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, will premiere on the platform on September 27. Through his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the 53-year-old star is also producing a horror series, "Betaal", for Netflix.

Apart from this, he has also shot for a Netflix stand-alone special with veteran talk show host David Letterman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Zero failure Shah Rukh Khan next movie Ali Abbas Zafar SRK Ali Abbas Zafar movie SRK movie rumours
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp