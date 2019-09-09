Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Sky Is Pink' climax made Nick Jonas cry, reveals Priyanka Chopra

"The Sky is Pink" is Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

TORONTO: Indian star Priyanka Chopra says the final scene of her upcoming movie, "The Sky Is Pink" made her husband, singer Nick Jonas, cry.

The actor said the shooting schedule of the Shonali Bose-directed movie got over just four days before her December wedding to Nick and the singer visited the sets during the filming of the final scene.

The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents.

Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

"I was filming 'The Sky Is Pink' till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating," the actor said during an interview at EW and People's studio at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bose recalled "the last scene we were shooting before their wedding" made Nick emotional.

"We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying," Bose added.

"She goes, 'You made your husband cry. This is a great scene,'" Priyanka said of Bose.

VIEW GALLERY | 'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka, along with the team of "The Sky Is Pink", is currently attending the TIFF where the film is having its world premiere.

The movie also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the story.

"The Sky is Pink" is Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016.

It is scheduled for an October 11 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Sky is Pink Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Shonali Bose Farhan Akhtar Zaira Wasim Rohit Saraf
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp