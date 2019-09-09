Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH teaser: Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020

Akshay said playing 'one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan' is an honour for him.

Published: 09th September 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On his 52nd birthday, superstar Akshay Kumar announced his new project, a biopic on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Titled "Prithviraj", the movie will be directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi. Yash Raj Films is producing the project.

Akshay said playing "one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan" is an honour for him.

"As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me," the actor said in a statement.

"Prithviraj" will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

Akshay had earlier featured in "Kesari", a period drama revolving around Battle of Saragarhi, which chronicled a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 6,000-10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

