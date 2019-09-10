Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in YRF’s next

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar will star in the biopic of Indian king and folk legend Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Prithviraj Chauhan is immortalized as a brave ruler who fended off Muhammad of Ghor’s invasion of India in the 12th century.

He was a ruler of the Chahamana dynasty which reigned over parts of present-day Rajasthan and neighbouring territories. Prithviraj was defeated in the Second Battle of Tarain fought in 1192.

Speaking about the role, Akshay shared, “It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically-acclaimed film Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on Diwali 2020. Akshay’s upcoming releases are Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey.