Director Umesh Shukla’s next will be an ensemble film 

Director Umesh Shukla’s next film will star Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in the lead. “I will be directing an ensemble film which will feature Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Seema Pahwa, Darshan Jariwala, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur. It is a comedy meant for a family audience.

There will be some message in it,” said Shukla, who has previously made hit films like Oh My God, and 102 Not Out. “We will start the first schedule in New Zealand, and then Punjab. An official announcement about the rest of the cast and crew will be made soon,” Shukla added.