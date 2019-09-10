First poster of Krushna Abhishek's comedy 'Marne Bhi Do Yaaran' out

By Express News Service

The first poster of Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming comedy Marne Bhi Do Yaaron is here. The film, which also stars newcomer Rishaab Chauhaan, has been directed by actor Kashmera Shah in her debut effort.

“l cannot become who I want to be by remaining who I am.

So, I decided to kick off my high heels and replace them with the shoes of a director. I gave up fear as I knew that I had to prove the non-believers wrong,” Shah said.

Marne Bhi Do Yaaron has a huge star cast, including Kiran Kumar, Rajesh Puri, and Kishwar Merchant. Singers Asad Ajmeri, Piyush Aditya and Nitin Raikar, Mika Singh, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh and the Akhtar Brothers have voiced the soundtrack. The lyrics are penned by Ravi Chopra.

A popular comedian, Krushna has acted in films like Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega, Bol Bachchan and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. He has produced Marne Bhi Do Yaaron under his banner Boo Filmz.