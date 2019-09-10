Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship in Arctic Circle for 'War'

It is the biggest ice-breaker cargo ship in the Arctic and the production crew had to wait for 5 months before they could get the permission to shoot on the ship, a source said.

Published: 10th September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of War.

The poster of 'War'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for a massive showdown in the upcoming film 'War'. After pulling off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence, the duo has filmed another high-octane action scene for the flick.

The two heartthrobs have filmed a jaw-dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.

A production source revealed that this sequence will see the duo battling in a jaw-dropping fight sequence.

"War will have the biggest action sequence to have ever been filmed on frozen ice at the Arctic. The high-octane action entertainer has two of the biggest action heroes of our country, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, pitted against each other in a massive showdown. This sequence will see the two looking to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight on an ice-breaker ship," a production source said.

The source added that the production crew had to wait for five months before they got permission to shoot on the ship.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff shut down Portugal city for two days for 'War'

"Just to give context to how big the ice-breaker ship is, it is about 300 feet long and can break through ice that is about 10 feet deep! It is the biggest ice-breaker cargo ship in the Arctic and the production crew had to wait for 5 months before they could get the permission to shoot on this ship!" the source added.

Confirming the same, director Siddarth Anand said, "War has been hugely mounted to give audiences a film that is the biggest in terms of an action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope audiences will love what we have shot."

The ace filmmaker also shared that his wife Mamta was in the Arctic six years ago and she filmed an incredible video of an ice-breaking ship ploughing through frozen ice, breaking them.

"My wife Mamta was in the Arctic six years ago and she filmed an incredible video of an ice-breaking ship ploughing through frozen ice by breaking them. When she showed me this, I was awestruck by it," Anand said.

"I knew instantly that one day I would shoot this magnificent visual for one of my films and I'm delighted that this idea worked out for 'War' because when you have two of the biggest superstars of our generation in an action movie, you want to give them and audiences the best spectacle that no one has ever seen," he added.

'War' has been shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph never-seen-before action spectacles on screen for the upcoming film.

Apart from, Hrithik and Tiger, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, who is playing the 'Kaabil' actor's love interest in the film.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane action film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

